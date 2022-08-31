 How to choose the right lashes for every occasion?

Make your eyes your best feature with the help of false eyelashes. As a result, you must understand how to select the appropriate falsies for some significant occasions. Various false eyelashes are available in the market, which can occasionally be confusing, especially for a first-time eyelash user.



Eye shape



For beginners, begin with the most natural and light ones, as you first need to get comfortable wearing them on your eyelids. Then the next step to finding the right eyelashes is knowing your eye shape. People with almond-shaped eyes can add fuller volume lashes. But if you can see most of your iris, then you have round eyes. Use lashes that lift and enhance the curve of your top lid. Such people should avoid heavy, voluminous lashes that make the eye look smaller. Some people also have Kristen Stewart and Sarah Jessica Parker-type close-set eyes. It means that the distance between the eyes is shorter than the width of one eye. In order to elevate the eyes, focus on the outer corners rather than the inner ones.

Casual look



You would like eyelashes that will give you that wide-awake look for a daily appearance. They must be appropriate for your workplace and comfy enough to wear daily. Additionally, they have to be of excellent quality so that you won't have to worry about them the entire day. Low-volume eyelashes can help you get the look you're going for. These can enhance basic makeup because they give your eyes some personality.

Big occasion

A lavish event, such as an Indian wedding or festival, calls for your most spectacular and beautiful appearance. Thick eyelashes will work nicely for you if you want to stand out from the crowd because they go great with a full face of makeup. To get a perfect, natural look, go for volumized lashes. To avoid them falling off when dancing on the dance floor, make sure they are lightweight. You might want to invest a little more money on your lashes for such occasions. Choose faux mink lashes because they are lightweight and have a texture that is similar to natural lashes. You may properly accomplish the fuller lash look with them.



Interview

Heading out for a job interview? Such crucial times demand a powerful physical appearance. You may leave a lasting impression by dressing well. However, it's crucial to appear your best, but your natural eyelashes might not be able to help you do that on such occasions. False eyelashes will enhance your appearance and give you a more lively, stunning appearance. Choose lashes that will make your natural lash line stand out. To avoid a dominating look, choose eyelashes that offer the perfect amount of volume and length.



Party look

It is always the trend to step out looking bold and beautiful for night-outs. You want your eyes to look extra glamorous. Therefore, this isn't the time to hold back on your eyelash game. These should be lengthy but not spidery. Avoid thick eyelashes as the length might not be something you would not want to add something, which would make you look a bit off. Additionally, you don't want heavy eyelashes coming in the way of a good night out when you are more focused on enjoying a great time.



(The writer is a founder of Hawtlash)