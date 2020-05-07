How to cure breathing problems through Yoga

The condition where your airways become narrow, swell and produce extra mucus is called Asthma. It is a breathing disorder which triggers coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath. The signs and symptoms of asthma include shortness of breath, tightness or pain in the chest, coughing or wheezing. Asthma tends to get aggravated by a respiratory virus, such as a cold or the flu.

Surya Namaskar and Chandra Namaskar

The Surya Namaskar is a salutation to the Sun. The Sun represents energy, power, and vitality. As the Surya Nadi or Sun Channel runs along the right side, you begin the Surya Namaskar with your right leg first.

The Chandra Namaskar is a salutation to the moon. The moon represents emotions, emotional intelligence and taste. As the Chandra Nadi or Moon Channel runs along the left side, you begin the Chandra Namaskar with your left leg first. Chandra Namaskar must be practiced at 6 pm facing the Moon. Performing this namaskar during full moon nights is extremely nourishing to the body and spirit.

Pranayama technqiues

Direction & Duration- Face Eastwards. You may begin by practicing this breathing technique for 1-2 minutes a day and gradually increase it with time.

Pranayama has three levels, Shant, Madyam and Tvira. Shant gati is the beginner's stage, Madyam is the intermediate stage and Tivra is the advanced stage.

Surya Bhedi Pranayama

Steps

l Make yourself comfortable in Siddhasana or Padmasana.

l Focus on your body, remain balanced

l Your eyes should be closed and spine, neck and back must be straight.

l Close your left nostril with your ring finger and little finger.

l Inhale slowly and deeply through your right nadi or right nostril.

l Once you inhale, it's time to shut your right nadi with the thumb of your right hand.

l Now exhale through your left nadi keeping your right nostril closed.

Chandra Bhedi Pranayama

Steps

l The process is where you inhale from left and exhale from your right

l Understand how to close the right nostril and inhale from left, and how to close the left nostril and inhale from the right.

l Now, focus on the pressure of your right thumb as you close your right nostril. Close it gently as the purpose is to block the movement of air through the right nostril.

l Now when you are inhaling through your left nostril, make sure the pressure on your right nostril is balanced.

l Inhale, let the prana go inside

l Close your left nostril as you open up your right nostril and allow the air to exhale out of your right nostril.

l Give your attention and focus to the technique.

Bhastrika Pranayama

Method

l Sit in Padmasana (Lotus Pose).

l Take a deep breath and fill your lungs with air.

l Release the breath after counting till five.

l Now begin practicing the technique by inhaling and exhaling with force

l To begin with, practice at least 21 times (one round of inhalation and exhalation will count as one time).

l As you flow with your practice, you will observe that it expands your lung, your chest broadens, your nostrils are clearer and the flow of air is smooth and free.

l With the practice of Bhastrika, from chest, you can proceed to inhale and exhale with your stomach.

(The writer is a philanthropist, spiritual master, lifestyle coach, yoga-preneur and author)