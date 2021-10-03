Hyaluronic Acid: The dos and don’ts

To achieve wrinkle-free skin along with youthful hydration, Hyaluronic Acid is the best available product that can be used. The amazing product works as a humectant and locks water molecules on the surface of your skin. This keeps your skin hydrated for a very long duration during the day. It is said 'Hyaluronic acid is the Holy Grail for dehydrated and dry skin', it doesn't have any side effects on your skin and is suitable for all skin types ranging from dry and acne-prone; to normal and sensitive skin. For a long-lasting effect, you can also mix it with your moisturizer and apply it. But if not applied carefully, excessive use of hyaluronic acid can have the reverse effect and can dry your skin completely.



Reasons why hyaluronic acid dries your skin

Using hyaluronic acid where the humidity level is low is quite a tricky task. Putting hyaluronic acid on a dry face should be avoided because the product can draw moisture from a deeper level, which can be very harmful to your skin health. Using hyaluronic acid where the humidity level is low is quite a tricky task.

Common mistakes performed while applying hyaluronic acid

With age, the natural levels of Hyaluronic Acid deplete from our skin which is naturally present. This leads to wrinkles and a loss of bounce in the skin. So, if you are supplementing your skin with hyaluronic acid you should be careful about the below-mentioned mistakes:

Applying hyaluronic acid without moisturiser

It is essential to apply moisturizer when you're applying hyaluronic acid. If the skin is already dry and HA is applied in a formula then it doesn't add moisture. If it's applied with moisturizer then it locks the moisture into the skin. You can also look for hydrating serums or the new Profhilo treatment with hyaluronic acid, as this contains high levels of naturally occurring hyaluronic acid that will ensure your skin to look more hydrated, fresher and younger-looking with an overall improved skin tone.

Over use of hyaluronic acid

As hyaluronic acid is currently the most-talked-about product in the market, it is now available in every form be it mask, serum or pills. Many of us have the mentality that "more the merrier". However, various researches have shown that the excessive application of hyaluronic acid can result in inflammation and redness of the skin. Applying twice a day in your morning and evening skincare can give your skin a long-lasting impact of smoothness and bounce.

Profhilo treatment can be your rescuer from dry and dehydrated skin

Profhilo has introduced a new skin bio-remodelling approach that seeks to address ageing signs like dehydration of skin at its root.

The approach delivers a pure and high concentration of Hyaluronic acid strategically into multiple layers of the skin. On the one hand, HA stimulates fibroblast cells which in turn induce the generation of collagen and elastin. On the other hand, HA provides much-needed hydration and volume to the skin. Replenishing the lost reserves of HA in both the dermis as well as epidermis regions can therefore work wonders in addressing skin ageing where it starts. Incorporating the BAP (Bio Aesthetic Points) technique, five strategic injection sites of the face have been identified. These points ensure maximum diffusion of the product is achieved in the malar and submalar areas which are the most affected by the ageing process. The BAP sites also minimize the risks of bruising during the procedure.