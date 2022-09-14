Hyderabadi Praachi Nagpal bags Miss Grand India 2022

Praachi Nagpal was crowned Miss Grand India 2022 at the finale of the national pageant held on 4th September 2022 in Jaipur. She will now represent India at Miss Grand International 2022 to be held at the Sentul International Convention Center in West Java, Indonesia on 25th October 2022.

Praachi hails from Hyderabad, Telangana. She earned her bachelor's degree in fashion communication from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Hyderabad. Currently, she is pursuing her master's degree in luxury and fashion management. She's a certified Kathak dancer also.

Praachi is not new to the pageant world, in 2018, she stood on top competing 12 candidates in the 13th edition of The Tiara Queen by TGPC and won the title also. Then, she finished in top 5 at Glamanand Supermodel India 2018. She worked for Femina Miss India 2020 Manasa Varanasi as a stylist.