India's first-ever phygital lingerie fashion show

Wacoal is presenting India's first-ever phygital (physical + digital) lingerie fashion show to unveil its Autumn - Winter collection 2022! Women of all sizes and ages will walk the runway, showcasing the brand's latest line of lingerie. This, in turn, is a conscious effort on the part of the brand to make intimate apparel beautiful and sensual for all.

With this being the brand's first lingerie fashion show in India, the brand is going above and beyond to bring this avant-garde event to its audience across the country. For this, the brand will go live on Facebook and YouTube, transforming it into a phygital show that can be enjoyed not only by its physical audience, but also by a virtual audience around the world from the comfort of their own homes.

While talking about the show, Pooja Merani, COO of Wacoal, said "We've had an interesting journey thus far, and we're excited to be taking a new step ahead with Wacoal's first-ever Phygital Fashion Show in India. The show will celebrate the beauty of women with expressing our long-standing vow and philosophy of creating lingerie that makes women feel their finest and most distinctive selves at all times.

"We've always aimed to be a diverse and body-inclusive brand and our show will stay true to it. It is planned to be phygital as we are keen to know our customer's feedback. And of course, keeping in mind what our customers love about this show, we will be curating and conceptualising the next one."

On August 5, 2022, the event will take place on-site at Mumbai's Taj Lands End in Bandra. The show will also be streamed live on Wacoal's YouTube and Facebook platforms for the costumes across the country. The phygital extravaganza promises a variety of unique displays, styles, and the latest lingerie fashion trends to all of its viewers.