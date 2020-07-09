Indoor yoga during monsoon

The monsoon season is upon us and it is time to break out the umbrellas. The monsoon season is a favourite of many. After a parched summer, rainfall not only cools down temperatures but also fills the air with the fragrance of the earth. The sound of rain is known to have a calming effect on the brain and is often used in sound meditation techniques. Even the simple activity of watching the rain can prove to have therapeutic effects. Rains seem to have a profound impact on our mental and emotional states.

However, the only downside of the rains is that it keeps us indoors, making it difficult for those who enjoy exercising in parks and outdoor areas. But do not worry about missing your exercise routine by simply rolling out your yoga mat at home or in your balcony. Practise your asanas, pranayama or meditation safely indoors even as it rains outside. There are specific asanas and yogic techniques that are designed for the monsoons which give you the added benefits of increased immunity. One such sequence is the little known Himalayan flow of Jal Namaskar. This is a powerful technique that contains asanas corresponding to the tattva (element) of water. Jal namaskar is the vinyasa designed with 28 counts that will help you identify and experience the water element within your body. Some of the poses within this vinyasa whose quality belongs to water are Padmasana, Ardha Matsyendra asana, Halasana, Supta Vajrasana and Matsya asana.

Flow of Jal Namaskar - Half cycle consists of 14 steps. In order to perform a complete cycle, this needs to be repeated to make it a total of 28 counts.

• Asana 1: Padmasana – Lotus Pose

• Asana 2: Dandasana – Staff Pose

• Asana 3: Naukasana – Boat Pose

• Asana 4: Dandasana – Staff Pose

• Asana 5: Padmasana – Lotus Pose

• Asana 6: Dandasana – Staff Pose

• Asana 7: Halasana – Plough Pose

• Asana 8: Adhomukha Swanasana – Downward-facing Dog Pose

• Asana 9: Supta Vajrasana – Reclined Thunderbolt Pose

• Asana 10: Matsya Asana – Fish Pose

• Asana 11: Ardha Matsyendrasana – Half Pose Dedicated to Sage Matsyendra (Right)

• Asana 12: Ardha Matsyendrasana – Half Pose Dedicated to Sage Matsyendra (Left)

• Asana 13: Padma Sirshasana – Lotus Headstand Pose

• Asana 14: Pindasana – Embryo in Womb Pose

Jal Dhyan (Water Meditation)

Jal Dhyan is of two types. It can be done on drinking water or on a water body such as a pond, lake etc. As a type of meditation on drinking water, Jal Dhyan is done by offering positive affirmation to water before you drink it. Statements or affirmations such as 'Water is good for me', 'It is pure', etc., will cleanse the water energies and bring out its most beneficial properties. Also, ensure that before you drink water, you are seated and to drink it with relish and gratitude.

Advance Kriya in Jal Dhyan

• Choose a wide container or a natural tank which can be used

• Take two stones and throw them at different points on the water's surface

• Observe

• Throw a single pebble into it and then watch the expanding ripples

• Carefully observe the movement and direction that the ripples take

When it comes to a water body, sit and observe it for some time. Then, close your eyes and visualize the water body.

As you prepare to enjoy the monsoon season, also take the necessary steps to rain-proof your health and boost your immunity. Include vitamin C in your diet; this will build the resistance you require to fight against infections and diseases. Also, keep your home and work spaces free of mosquitoes and other insects by using meshes on the windows or by burning lavender and eucalyptus oils.

(The writer is a philanthropist, spiritual master, lifestyle coach, yoga-preneur and author)