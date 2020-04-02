Invite this sunny season with wow-worthy décor ideas

With the summer breeze marking the end of winter, it's time to open up the windows, let the sun in and bring out the summer accessories. It is important to allow natural light and fresh air inside the house, to bring down the temperature.

With the ice cream season right around the corner, here are few tips from HomeLane, India's preferred home interiors brand to make your home cool and pleasant.

Unclutter your surroundings

The first step is to clean and organise the house. A cluttered room looks heavy, stuffy and uneasy. De-cluttering the rooms and removing unwanted furniture, belongings and décor items makes the room more open and inviting.

Paint it up

Summer calls for bright and sunny surroundings. Clean the walls of any chips, dings and marks before applying a fresh coat of paint. With a white wall as base, paint your rooms in bright and vibrant colors. A dash of colour can transform homes to look more lively and refreshed.

Give carpets a miss

With the summers approaching, heavy rugs and carpets can be given a miss. Bare floors are soothing to the feet and welcomed during hot summer days. Heavy curtains can be replaced with light and flowy curtains to let more fresh air into the house. Natural fabrics like linen and cottons can be used for curtains with floral and foliage designs on soft furnishings.

Let the flowers bloom

Flowers are at full bloom during summers and add a natural and green vibe to the house. Brighten up the rooms by adding colourful flower arrangements, green indoor plants in the living rooms and bedrooms to break the monotony. Urli filled with water and floating flowers can also be used at the entrance to give the house personality.

Dress up the wall

Wall decor in light natural materials like paper, rattan, jute and timber add a look of richness to the room. Tapestries in traditional prints and motifs make the room look more welcoming and warm.

(The writer is a AVP-design , HomeLane)