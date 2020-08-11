Jackets from the 90s are cool again

Hate it or love it, the 90's trend is here to stay. They say history repeats itself and as it turns out, so does fashion! 90's is considered to be the golden era of fashion which witnessed the introduction and rise of jacket trends that are still relevant today.



Jackets and coats

Invest in some statement oversised coats and jackets. These add a great structure and layer to an otherwise ordinary outfit. Look for viscose and modal blended fabrics to ensure you have maximum comfort. Pair them with a plaid skirt or some straight cut pants.

Bomber jacket

The bomber jacket trend was massive in the 90's and now making a huge comeback. Thanks to the fashion industry gravitating towards at leisure and street wear fashion. While originally worn oversized and baggy, bomber jackets tend to look best with ripped jeans and sneakers.