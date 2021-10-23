Keeping up with heritage brocades

From easy-going kurtas to elaborate saris, brocades continue to be a favourite among Indian designers and celebrities. Its timeless appeal and intricacy make it one of the most luxurious Indian handlooms. Owing to the ongoing festivities, there have been plenty of brocade sightings. Here's a round-up of all the celeb-approved styles you can bookmark.



The saree story



Kajol was recently spotted wearing a regal Anita Dongre sari finished with pearl and zari embellishments. It was the colour and styling that worked for the actress. Brocade saris are a wardrobe classic – from lighter tones to solid hues, there's so much to choose from.

Stylish shararas



Keeping it fuss-free and chic, Aditi Rao Hydari opted for a Raw Mango sharara during one of her recent fashion outings. Brocade shararas are perfect for any occasion – they're dramatic and can be styled in so many ways. We're loving the all-green here with just the right punch of pink.

Chic separates



If you're looking for something more modern, brocade cigarette pants or wide trousers are your best bet. Actress Radhika Apte took the contemporary route by pairing her gold shirt with a pair of striking high-waisted pants. She finished her look with gold jewellery. If you're looking for something edgy, pantsuits are a great option.

Lush lehengas

Whether it's a red-carpet event, a celebrity wedding or an intimate celebration, brocade lehengas have been the go-to ensemble for many actresses. Known for her love for all things ethnic, Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted in a red and gold lehenga paired with minimal jewels. Another winning style is the crop top and skirt combo.

