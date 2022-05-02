Last minute things to glorify your Eid look

After fasting for a month in the auspicious month of Ramzan, Eid is just a day away. Many people prefer to shop their Eid outfits and other stuff before Eid. They are already making purchases to ensure that they look their best for the festive event. While shararas and ghararas are still fashionable this Eid, many people are choosing for light and pastel-colored clothes to celebrate the festival. Just a day to Eid and here are few things that you can add to glorify your Eid look:

Make up in coordination with dress

If you are wearing an outfit that is full of shimmers and glitters then go a subtle makeup look, something in terms on matte or smokey shades.

Pastel colours

Pastel colours have taken a whole new space in the market. This year's summer being the hottest, people are preferring to choose light and pastel color clothes. With pastel colors go for a glittery or shimmery eyemakeup with a dewy base.

Jewelry

This Eid go for a Matha patti instead of a Passa, or go with heavy earrings and nothing in the neck. Matha patti gives an elegant and stylish look to your outfit enhancing a simple outfit to an elegant one. Depending on your outfit you can go for chokars or long oxidized sets, depending on your outfit and comfort.

Footwear

Juttis are in trend, rather than going for heels go for juttis or wedges. Block heels with transparent strap on pastel colors are leading the market currently.

Simple yet Elegant

People who don't prefer to apply too much makeup can go with just colored liners. Colored liners enhance and give you a bold and confident look. Along with colored liners go with a nude shade lipcolor like a no makeup subtle look.

Festivals are just an excuse of creating memories and cherishing moments with your closed ones. Don't be hesitant or restrictive when it comes to experiment with your outfit and clothes. Just remember you are beautiful just the way you are, no one can decide this on your behalf. So be confident and bold enough to celebrate the festival of EID.