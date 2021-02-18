Meet Tollywood's make-up woman

Many of them think marriage stops people to achieve their dreams, a few people step forward and show their wrong perception. Meet Lavanya Reddy who hails from Srinagar colony, Guntur, who is making waves in the makeup industry.



Like every other girl, even Lavanya had her dreams, but due to her marriage she had to pause but not end her dreams.

"I came to Hyderabad in 2016, which was a completely new experience for me. I had no clue about the city as I was born and bought up in Guntur coming here and getting into this field was not at all easy. My journey of becoming a make-up artist began when I was been rejected for a wedding make-up after which I decided I would do a professional make-up and started doing various courses. I joined makeup courses in American beauty school Begumpet and later I worked under Naresh Thogathi for one year which gave me confidence in me. I always believed in my hard work and dedication," says the mother of one.

Lavanya, like other working mommies had the most difficult challenge, time management. Lavanya being a mother of a very young daughter had to travel a lot irrespective of the time.

She says, "My daughter is very small since the time that I got into this profession. Time management is still a huge challenge while there are any wedding or events. There is no time limit for my job it can be as early as 2 am."

However, the celebrity make-up artist believes that challenges are everywhere and one should never give up. "It was not easy to get Makeup card in the industry, I have faced few insults too, but I'm not a person who gives up soon. I started working for weddings through that I got contacts from industry slow I started stepping into the industry, I have worked for Lakshmi Manchu, Mehreen Kaur Pirzada, Regina Cassandra, Niharika Konidela, Hebah Patel, Renu Desai and many more from the industry," says Lavanya who loves reading inspiring books.

Lavanya is the only Telugu lady who has done makeup for Telugu Industry and also worked for IPL for Sunrises Team.

She adds, "I believe in hard work that's the reason I got this opportunity to work with all these big stars and cricketers, I would be soon opening my own clothing and fashion accessories brand, I love to be women entrepreneur and love taking the challenges which would make me work hard and step ahead in life."

She has done more than 500 make-ups of local peoples wedding and other events, more than 200 makeup in outstations, more than 30 celebrities and the make-up for IPL team sunrisers.

She admires Bobbi Brown and also wants to meet her if she gets a chance, " I would be trying my best to be busy and also give employment to others which would help them too my goal is to be successful entrepreneur. Makeup has became mandatory for everyone these days, everybody wants to present themselves better and good, it's not just for occasions but also in regular days, I started giving online classes for people who want to learn makeup, it's not just makeup but some tips which would help them to carry themselves better," Says Lavanya who would soon launch her own studio in the city of pearls.

Lavanya aims to provide employment and train housewives with no degree which would help them give a hope and make them live an independent life.