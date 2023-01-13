  • Menu
Nabha Natesh again back to films after a bad accident

Talented young actress Nabha Natesh hadn’t been active in the acting industry for many months now.

Talented young actress Nabha Natesh hadn't been active in the acting industry for many months now. Well, there's a big reason behind it and Nabha has opened up about the same now.

"The past year has been tough, I got into a bad accident, where my left shoulder sustained multiple bone fractures and had to undergo repeated complicated surgeries. I went through unimaginable physical and emotional pain. Recuperating from the injury and taking a back seat from films, something I love the most was not easy," the actress said.

The "Ismart Shankar" actress now vows to be active in the film industry as she has regained her physical fitness and is set to start shooting for her films.

