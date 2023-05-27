Nancy Gill, ‘The Good Wife’

Hailing from Chandigarh, air hostess turned actress Nancy Gill who has been part of TV shows like Chidiyaghar, many ad films, web series and was last seen in Criminal justice -3. Next will be seen in The Indian adaptation of the popular American legal TV drama ‘The Good Wife’, fronted by Kajol and helmed by director Suparn S Varma.

Giving insights about her role she tells, “Good wife is a series in which different episodes have different stories. I am playing a lawyer in one them who is fighting the case against the client which is defended by Kajol in one of the story. I was approached by the casting director of this project and I auditioned for the part. It was interesting to be auditioning for a lawyer since I have never been around one nor any of my friends are one. However, I preordered it according to my interpretation and auditioned for it and got the part.”

Talking about how she prepared for the role she mentions, “I always explore the details and use my observations, experiences or whatever material is available to me in a script to create a character which is on paper. But to create one, I don’t copy mannerisms from watching similar characters. I like to create them with my own interpretation or how the director wants me to and I feel it’s a continuous process, we learn while doing things and those experiences help us to learn more.”

Describing her working experience with Kajol Nancy tells, “It was so amazing. It was like a treat being on the sets of The Good wife. She is such a nice and chill person to be on the set with and makes her co-actors so comfortable. It didn’t feel like I worked with her for the first time. She was always cracking jokes and talking to everyone and it made the set so energetic. Infact, the whole team was so amazing and supportive. It was one of the best experiences I’ve had till date.”

Sharing a about the learnings she received from Kajol she states, "I learned to always maintain an easy, light and vibrant atmosphere on set. Also, one very important thing was discipline to learn from her. She was not well in some days but without making any delays she would come and still shoot so that no one is waiting. This all gives the whole team so much confidence and responsibility. It makes it all so interesting."

