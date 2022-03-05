National Cheese Doodle Day

You might think you don't know what a cheese doodle is, but you have almost certainly seen them around. A cheese doodle is a rather colloquial way of calling those baked cheesy snacks that are sure to leave your fingers bright orange.

Sold as crisps, for a bit of cheesiness to your lunch you can't go far wrong than picking up a packet of these tasty morsels. Just try not to eat too many!



All great foods deserve a day of observance – so of course, this classic and popular snack has March 5th to celebrate it in all its cheesy, savory goodness. Cheese doodles are also known as cheese puffs, cheese curls, cheese balls, cheese poofs, cheesy poofs or sometimes corn cheese.

They are made by a mixture of hot corn through a shaper and then dusted with that distinctive cheese flavoring. Without cheese, it's often referred to as puffcorn; different flavorings available include honey and salt, but the most popular type worldwide has to be these cheese flavoured versions.

Available in all sorts of shapes and sizes, pounds and pounds of this tasty and easy go-to snack are made every year and shipped across the word the hungry snack lovers everywhere.