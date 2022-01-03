  • Menu
Nausheen Ali Sardar reveals being spiritually evolved

Some characters are not easily forgettable and one among them is the innocent, hardworking girl 'Kkusum' from the eponymous TV show which became a household name.

Some characters are not easily forgettable and one among them is the innocent, hardworking girl 'Kkusum' from the eponymous TV show which became a household name. The actress who played the character with perfection, Nausheen Ali Sardar is still remembered for her role. Nausheen reveals about being spiritually evolved with time.

She says: "After experiencing 2020 as one of the worst years of my life as I'm sure many people did. In fact I also felt that sinking feeling of not knowing what comes next. But to make matters worse my mother was stuck at my cousin's place for a long time and so I was alone at the time of the lockdown. "It was terrible. I almost felt like being in a solitary jail until my mom came back. 2021 was a year of healing for me to get out of the depression of 2020.

It was not only what 'I felt' but also what the world went through. I feel I have spiritually evolved and have come out stronger. Now I take each day as a new day." She has earlier also featured in shows like 'Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga', 'Gangaa', 'The Adventures of Hatim' among others and says she is open to both digital and television shows. Nausheen says: "I made my OTT debut last year.

And now 2022 looks promising work wise. I have never limited myself to one platform. I have done theatre, modelling, music videos, movies, stage shows and television. And have no favourites. To me my work is my passion. And I'm learning something new everyday."

