MCD plans unified policy for RWAs to maintain parks

The MCD standing committee is set to propose a unified policy allowing the Resident Welfare Associations to adopt and maintain parks and green areas under a Public Private Partnership framework, officials said on Friday.

This proposal aims to address the ongoing challenges related to park maintenance and manpower shortages, they said. The horticulture department currently maintains over 15,000 parks spread across 5,200 acres, but faces a shortage of malis (gardeners).

Under the revised scheme, RWAs can maintain parks using their own manpower, while the department will provide maintenance charges, they added. “The common policy recommends a financial assistance of Rs 13,500 per acre per month across all 12 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) zones, replacing the civic bodies of East, North and South Delhi Municipal Corporation, respectively.

The civic body will also provide free compost from its green waste management centres to participating RWAs,” officials said.

According to the officials, eligibility criteria for RWAs include being registered under the Societies Act, having completed more than three years since registration, maintaining a functional bank account, submitting audited financials and activity details from the past year.

The policy, which was first introduced over a decade ago and discontinued in 2022, was aimed at encouraging park maintenance through community collaboration. It had been put on hold due to budgeting issues and pending dues, they said.

Applications will be processed through the horticulture wing, with monitoring to be carried out by designated supervisory staff.

The proposal is expected to be tabled at the upcoming standing committee meeting scheduled on February 23, along with other proposals related to healthcare, horticulture, and civic-related issues. Further, the committee will also table a proposal seeking extension of the deadline for payment under the one-time property tax amnesty scheme ‘SUNIYO’.