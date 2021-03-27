NCC cadets enliven online camp

The ongoing 6 day online EBSB camp is being conducted by 1 Telangana Girls Bn NCC under aegis of NCC Gp HQ Secunderabad and NCC Dte AP & Telangana.

The camp, apart from fostering a spirit of national integration and solidarity amongst the participating 400 NCC cadets of AP and Telangana Dte and Uttarakhand Dte, also aims at promoting and generating awareness about the water conservation. The online camp is making use of latest technology to bring together the cadets from different parts of the country from the safety of their homes/educational institutes keeping Covid 19 govt guidelines in mind and still creating a sense of being together and cohesiveness in the participating cadets.

Making best use of technology, cadets from both the Directorate presented a cultural panorama including songs, dances, skits and poetry recitation which created awareness amongst all the participating cadets about the importance of water conservation in today's time in a very entertaining manner on 26 Mar 2021.

A lecture and discussion on mental health condition in covid -19 situation and how to handle the psychological build up was also conducted which proved very informative and beneficial to the cadets.