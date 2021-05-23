No make-up look, the most loved trend

"No makeup" makeup is basically the bare minimum, focusing more on the steps of application than the number of products. The no-makeup look has been gaining strength for a long time and is now establishing itself as a top trend at this moment.



To achieve this natural look, apply a dewy moisturizer all over the face and neck and add a dab of concealer to conceal your under-eye region and blemishes. Finish with a lip stain on your lips and cheeks and it's done.

Prabhjoth Kaur, known as 'Princy makeup artist' sharing about herself, says, "I Specialize in bridal make-up and makes sure that each bride should look like a princess to charm his prince on the special occasion.

My forte lies in Airbrush makeup, HD makeup, Glamour high fashion and Editorial makeup. I focus on hearing out my clients before starting my makeup services and customize the craft to suit the demands of the clients. I aspire to enhance the beauty of every women and believes that makeup is not only meant for occasions, makeup is that piece of jewellery that a woman should wear every day. My family especially my mom inspired me to make me whatever I am today. It's been 8 years in the industry and it started in my teens as I was 16 years of age. I discovered Makeup in my mom's salon and I used to watch her beautifully dressing up brides to be. Growing up I was surrounded with brides as my mom owns a salon."

Prabhjoth has also worked with Huma Qureshi for one of the award functions. She shares that the experience of working with a celebrity for her was something new and an amazing experience.

Work from home look



In order to achieve the natural work from home look, apply a dewy moisturizer all over the face and neck and add a dab of concealer to conceal your under-eye region and blemishes. Finish with a lip stain on your lips and cheeks a kohl eyes and smudged eye liner and it's done

What you need to get the 'No-makeup look'?



No makeup look needs minimum products. Most important products are basic skin care cleansing toning moisturising and a light weight foundation concealer to cover the blemishes. BB creams are too no makeup look foundations. The advantage of this makeup is that it keeps the skin healthier and people choose to wear light colour or nude lip stains or lipsticks which does not make them look heavy and bold.

The Pandemic



"This pandemic came with an impact on not only business but also on personal life as it was a moment where to decide whether I should continue to work or no as this virus hasn't spared anyone. But the only thing came to my mind is what about those who have trusted me and booked me for their D-Day, I decided to take utmost care and complete all projects which did not got cancelled. Business will come and go and yes it was and is still impacted a lot but at the end of the day show must go on therefore here I am today mask up hands sanitized, taking only one bride a day and with all safety & precautions," ends Prabhjoth.