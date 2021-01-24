Online therapy sessions with clinically backed programmes

HopeQure was started with a vision to overcome the global stigma associated with seeking mental health treatment and solve the problem of reach and availability while providing world class online counselling to clients in India as well as globally. HopeQure mental wellness program is ideally suited for individuals and corporates that have been developed as a result of extensive research to commercially implement the best available technology using AI, Deep Learning, and Computer Vision for the usage of Mental Health processes.



Shiya Sagar, co-founder of HopeQure shares, "I believe that the application of advance technology in Psychology counselling will help in addressing the requirements of various unique socio-economic segments of our society. We, at HopeQure are sure that our work will act as a suitable catalyst to facilitate ground-breaking changes in the field of online assessments, diagnostics and patient Care, leading to higher standards and result oriented online mental health counselling."

HopeQure is a HIPAA certified online mental wellness platform providing confidential, seamless and secure access for mental health programs leading to happy and productive workforce. It has implemented global best practices for identifying and handling online mental health counselling for individuals as well as employee mental health issues through its HIPAA certified advanced tech platform that extensively uses various Psychological programs and are backed by data based scales to measure impact on improvement.

HopeQure also provides free online self-assessments for 100+ Psychological issues and all assessments are conducted online through interactive process whereas secure online voice or video counselling is used to address any identified Psychological disorder treated by certified and registered psychologists or through dedicated behavioural programs.

"I initiated the idea of HopeQure when I came across the fact that 'Every sixth Indian needs help in dealing with mental health issues' via National Mental Health Survey, India. This report shocked me and simultaneously inspired me to come up with a mental health platform that could address mental health needs. It was unfortunate to see that there are so many stigmas around seeking professional help for mental health issues and people associate mental ailments to madness. Such challenges motivated me to bring up a high-quality mental health treatment with the help of advance technology and qualified psychologists. I realised that one of the largest populations lacks access to certified mental health professionals," adds Shiya.

The major challenge that HopeQure initially faced was handling stigma as they were dealing with the people who have never been into therapy before and have been raised in social environment where mental health issues have taboo.

The pandemic impact

The pandemic has made things worse for everyone and enhanced mental health concerns globally. Numbers of queries have increased since then. People have been more anxious due to thoughts such as fear of infection, fear of losing loved one, death anxiety, and other intrusive thoughts.

HopeQure is trying best to cater the need of the clients. The new normal that arrived with COVID like work from home, social distancing, use of sanitizers and masks got people out of their comfort zones. Spending more time together with family resulted in relationship issues as well when many members lived together under a roof for a long time, with a lot to share among themselves including space. This lifestyle changes was unexpected and most people were unprepared for this.

People were uncomfortable accepting the new situation sometimes leading to behavioural issues within families. Fear of death or losing a loved one, isolation and loneliness resulted in domestic violence, anxiety, depression etc and needed professional intervention the psychological counsellors. During this period, HopeQure provided affordable counselling sessions for people across India to cope up with this situation and assured that even this shall pass.

On the positive front, due to COVID-19 people realised that seeking mental health treatment is important and mental health should be treated like any other illness. It is just an illness not a defect in the personality.