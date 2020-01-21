Over 100 dancers take to stage in Kathak event

The AAMAD Kathak Dance Center organised 'Rang-E-Sukha', which witnessed over 100 dancers take to the stage, highlighting diverse shades of poetry through enigmatic Kathak dance, at the Sri Ram Centre Mumbai.

The event started with a ghazal by Daag Dehlavi – "Kyon Churate Ho Dekhkar Aankhein, Kar Chukken Mere Dil Main Ghar Aankhei."

Through this ghazal, the artistes highlighted the essence of Mehfil Andaz Kathak of the 19th century.

This was followed by another item on "Dama Dum Mast Qalandar," a Sufi song written in the honour of the most revered Sufi saint of Sindh, Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

The evening continued with Kedar Sargam based on Raag Kedar and composed in Teentaal (16 beats).

Later, the artistes presented Maalgunji Sargam based on Raag Maalgunji in 16 beats. The abstract syllables were swiftly sung while the dancers brought out the essence of the melody and rhythm through footwork, intricate geometric shapes and rapid turns.

This was followed by a group performance – "Gee" -- by Swastika Dance 2's young artistes.