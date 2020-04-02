Pamper your skin in times of lockdown

In the wake of Covid 19 fear and in an effort to contain the spread of the same, we all are trying community and society distancing, keeping ourselves isolated at home and avoiding travel, going to offices or visiting crowded and public places, as we have enforced these restrictions on ourselves, visiting the gym, spa, and salons have also become a distant reality for all of us. The situation has become a nightmare for health buffs. All this is pushing many people into low.

energy, gloomy and depressive mode while for health and weight watchers the situation has turned like a double whammy. But by being little meticulous and alert we can turn the entire situation to our advantage. Here are some tips and ways to pamper yourself at home.

Keeping skin moisturised and hydrated from the inside is as important as hydrating your skin externally. So ensure to shake up a delightful lemon and mint detox water, put it in a glass jar and keep sipping throughout the day.

As for taking care of skin and hair, we all know that we are living in a toxic environment, hence try to avoid the use of beauty products that are not laden with chemicals.

Go Natural and apply fresh and organic beauty recipes, most of them you can get from your kitchen itself. You can make very simple recipes for eg. use fresh aloe vera gel, mix lemon drops and rose water, store this in a small glass bottle, keep it in the fridge and use it thrice daily. This the power-packed hydrating mixture will address two important issues, not only this will take care of hydration of your but also toning and tightening your skin.

As you are at home with the scope of lesser work out hence make sure that you avoid eating all unnecessary and junk food that your body does not require. Rather optimise the use of fruits and green vegetables in form of salads, smoothies, and soups.

As you are using these fruits and vegetables, remember that fruits like pomegranate, oranges, watermelon, and tomatoes are seasonal fruits right now and are highly alkaline and good for any skin type, they are rich in nutrition and minerals.Or you can apply the juice, mix oats/ rice powder/ red pulse powder, make a fine paste and apply on the face.

To manage weight sip green tea, include a lot of fiber in your diet, use multigrain and millet flour, reducing the intake of gluten and carbohydrate, having soaked nuts, yogurt, sipping warm water and coconut water makes a good diet choice for weight watchers.

Many people presume that not going outside also means no exposure to the sun, this is a false notion as inside your house, in front of the TV or laptop under the tube light too your skin has direct exposure to UV rays, hence don't skip applying good SPF 30 sunscreen on your skin,Green tea is an excellent antioxidant, it helps in reducing water bloating in the body too. If you have an issue of under-eye bags that doing green tea therapy for your eyes makes an excellent choice. Once you are making your cuppa green tea remember to put an ice bag in a bowl and keep it in the fridge. Apply the cold bags on your eyes and under your eyes.

(The writer is a founder, Persona salon & makeovers academy and done make-ups for renowned Bollywood actresses, models, and celebrities) in times of lockdown