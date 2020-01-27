Paralympic winner goes 'LIVE'

As an inspiration to all, with a die-hard spirit, Paralympic winner, double amputee Sangeeta Bishnoi from Jodhpur, is seen donning a new avatar - delivering sports lessons and lectures on a live streaming app BIGO LIVE.

Sangeeta, a double amputee with one right hand and a left leg missing, is a gold medal winner in Cricket Ball Throw and Shot Put in Paralympics, London 2003. Also, she was awarded outstanding girl award trophy in +215 Pound category.

Sangeeta has represented India in many national and international championships and has bagged various awards and trophies. On her return from London Paralympics, she was felicitated by the then President of India, APJ Abdul Kalam and Bollywood celebrity Ajay Devgan.

She has won gold medal four times in state level and 3-time gold medal in the National level championship. In 2018, she had won 2 silver medals. Her passion for running is not only limited to India.

In 2003, she participated in Mini Paralympics in London and had won a gold medal. In 2004, she was also felicitated by Delhi Government by a cash prize Rs 10,000.

Her limbs were amputated when she was just six years old. She met with a tragic accident when she came in contact with a live electric pole wire at the terrace of her house.

Sangeeta who was missing the much-deserved recognition started using live streaming app BIGO LIVE to support the young aspirants and differently abled talents who weren't able to get much-needed guidance to enter the field of sports in the country.