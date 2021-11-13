Passion used for a social cause

Vishakha Fulsunge aka Rider-Girl Vishakha has created milestones in the past like riding from Mumbai to Visakhapatnam (1800 km) at a single stretch or being the first and fastest female biker to complete Narmada Parikrama. Apart from her marvellous skills in sports, she is also famous for filming scenic yet impactful videos clearly justified by her over 10 lakh plus followers on Social Media.

Acknowledging that the glaciers in the Himalayas are melting at an alarming rate and that we need immediate action, project WVC or World Vlog Challenge united Vloggers from across the world to be the voice of Himalayas. The show is hosted by the Nikhil Chinappa. The awareness ride takes off from Lukla Village and will culminate at Khumbu Glaciers at the Everest Base Camp in Nepal.

India's most popular rider girl Vishakha rides from Lukla to Everest base camp in Nepal to spread awareness on melting glaciers in the Himalayas.

Himalayan glaciers are spread across 8 countries and are the source of all the major rivers across the region; these glaciers are melting at an alarming rate putting the future of billions of lives and the entire ecosystem in danger. Provided that vloggers are great storytellers, influencers and sources of information to the new generation, WVC has been launched with the purpose of letting the youths know about the Himalayas and its glaciers.

Speaking about her new adventure Vishakha said, "As a rider, it is an honour to be a part of a show that is dedicated to saving Himalayan glaciers. I have put all my strength into it and tried to accomplish this ride at a lightning speed. I am equally excited to be with all my fellow riders who have come from all walks of life, and who have a common dream of saving the Himalayas. WVC has helped us come together and express solidarity towards a global cause. I am super excited to do this project after my association with Qyuki has begun as they are doing their best to support me in this cause."

Qyuki COO, Juhi Mehta commented on the same saying, "Vishakha is a supremely talented and adventurous girl and we're super ecstatic to have her on board. We'd love to support her in this noble cause in every way possible."