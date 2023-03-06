Phoolon ki Holi Phoolon ki Holi, or Holi of Flowers, is an awe-inspiring one-day event held at Mathura's Bankey Bihari Temple a few days before Holi. It is thought that the tradition of celebrating this particular Holi originated in the Braj region, close to Mathura's location, and is today followed and respected by many religious communities and states.



India's myriad cultures and communities are well-known. Yet, thousands of kilometres apart, you'll find an endless variety of customs, traditions, and rituals that you won't find anywhere else on the planet.

This spread of diversity has also influenced the country's many festivals. Each festival is observed in a distinctive and often opposed manner by the various ethnicities and religious groups that make up a community. Of course, this is where India's seasonal celebrations begin.

The Holi festival is no exception. While all communities celebrate the festival of colours with zeal and pride, the diverse colours in the event make it much more enjoyable.

Wherever you travel, you're sure to come across an incredible amount of Holi celebratory ceremonies and practices uncommon in the rest of the country.

What is Phoolon ki Holi?

Phoolon ki Holi, or Holi of Flowers, is an awe-inspiring one-day event held at Mathura's Bankey Bihari Temple a few days before Holi.

It is thought that the tradition of celebrating this particular Holi originated in the Braj region, close to Mathura's location, and is today followed and respected by many religious communities and states.

The Bankey Bihari Temple is the greatest place to experience the true delight of Holi with the vibrant colours of flowers all around. When the city prepares for Holi with Gulals, coloured water balloons, and spectacular Pichkari, it is truly a sight to behold.

Where is it held?

The Bankey Bihari Mandir commemorates an exceptionally stunning Phoolon ki Holi, or Holi, with flowers everywhere. For the jollifications of Phoolon ki Holi, Bankey-Bihari - the captivating manifestation of Lord Krishna - and his adoring partner Radha are decked gorgeously with lovely flowers and freshly blooming garlands. Phoolon ki Holi is primarily observed on Ekadashi, which happens a few days before the major Holi, and involves local priests and peeps playing with just flowers and petals. Phoolon ki Holi begins at 4:00 p.m., and thousands of enthusiasts attend this spectacular extravaganza with a unique verve and zing inside the venue.

This lovely floral festival is unique in that it is not played with traditional synthetic dry or wet colours. Instead, it is played with flowers, rose, lotus, and marigold petals, earning it the moniker Phoolon wali Holi (Holi of Flowers).

The Phoolon ki Holi festival is a brief celebration that lasts barely half an hour, during which temple priests smear flowers on worshipers and worshipers revel in the vibrant colours of Bankey Bihari's love and devotion.

The next destination for Phoolon ki Holi will be Gulal Kund. It's 46 kilometres from Rangeeli Mahal, where you may see the Raas-Leela during Holi, and 35 kilometres from the Bankey Bihari Temple. The scenes of Holi are enacted for the visitors by locals who double as Krishna and Radha.

Even though Phoolon ki Holi is celebrated in various regions of the country, it is particularly famous in Gulal Kund. Radha and Krishna, according to legend, played their first Holi using flowers.