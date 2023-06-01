Pooja J Jhaveri makes her debut in fashion entrepreneurship

Live
After making a mark in the world of cinema with her captivating performances in Telugu, Tamil, and Gujarati films, acclaimed actor Pooja J Jhaveri is now ready to make her foray into the world of fashion entrepreneurship. Marking a momentous occasion as Pooja proudly announces the launch of her own clothing line, MY ALMAARII, a brand that brings together the latest trends with a personalized touch from the actor herself.
Commenting on her venture into fashion entrepreneurship, Pooja J Jhaveri said, “I am thrilled to embark on this new chapter in my career. MY ALMAARII is an extension of my own personal style, and I am excited to share it with the world. I want to create a brand that not only offers trendsetting fashion but also reflects our cultural heritage. Each garment tells a story, and I hope to inspire women to feel confident, beautiful, and proud of their roots.”