Prepare a flavorful breakfast bowl for your kids

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, it is critical that we begin on a nutritious and healthy note. With the morning rush, we are always looking for breakfast options that are quick and healthy, but also delicious. A bowl of muesli, oats, or bread with peanut butter spread is a good choice. Also, a flavorful breakfast bowl is always welcome.

Crunchy Muesli Fruit & Nut with Cranberries

Get the goodness of Fruits & Nuts in one bowl of this scrumptious muesli. One of the best-selling mueslis! This antioxidant rich cereal has five of our favourite fruits Mango, Papaya, Banana, Strawberry and Cranberry. No artificial flavours, colours, or preservatives - just the goodness of all-natural ingredients. Made with real freeze-dried fruits, contains 30%+ fruits and nuts. With more than heart-healthy 30%+ oats with added bran, Bagrry's Fruit en Fibre Muesli with Mixed Fruit is high in fibre, low in saturated fat and with zero trans-fat.

Whole Oatmeal

Whole Oatmeal is a storehouse of dietary fibre, protein & vitamins - Made with rolled oats, seeds, almonds and raw honey. It is an ideal breakfast option if you want to stay full for a longer period of time. Apart from that, our oatmeal is filled with fresh, juicy fruits which are freeze-dried without a single layer of sugar over them, unlike dehydrated fruits. Good oatmeal can keep you healthy throughout the day and also helps you elevate your mood.

Organic Ragi Flakes

Made of only Ragi (Nachni) and Jaggery, Ragi Flakes will become our favourite breakfast. Ragi Flakes is 100% organic and refined sugar free. With 10x the amount of calcium found in rice, Ragi is the superfood you need to supercharge your day. Eating ragi flakes with milk, yoghurt or with cut fruits will make your mornings 100 per cent better than usual.

Jowar Upma Mix

Fibre rich, high source of dietary fiber, and gluten-free breakfast. No preservatives and contains 100% jowar. Packed with iron, vitamins, minerals, and micronutrients. Good for bone health, digestive health and helps in weight loss.

Cocoa Crunch Granola

This is the perfect power breakfast for all you chocolate lovers! They have added antioxidant-rich organic cacao nibs to hearty blend of millet, quinoa, amaranth and nuts for a healthy chocolatey touch. Quinoa and flax lend a superfood boost, while a rich blend of almonds, walnuts and cashews supply good-for-you fats. Grab a handful anytime a chocolate craving strikes!