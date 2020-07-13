Rise in women players in online gaming during lockdown

The countries across the globe are grappling with the fear of global pandemic. While social distancing and staying at home remain the best options, people are exploring different ways to remain occupied and cut their time.

In the times of lockdown, people are spending hours playing their favourite games online. It is not because they are obsessed with it, but gaming helps reduce anxiety and stress, something people need the most right now. The idea of being able to play your favourite game and cheer yourself up while alone at home or play with family and friends even if you cannot meet them in person is great.

Women are no less than men

Men may dominate some areas of sports offline, but the online space is a great leveller for both men and women as there is not much difference between the time spent by each of these gender groups in playing online games.

With a clear shift in gaming pattern from video games to online gaming, both men and women have become absolute fanatics about online games as they are easily accessible, attractive and come with a lot of options.

Although women make up a huge share of online game players, the community, to some extent, still remains hostile toward women. This is because online games are often characterised by intense gender normative policing and gender stereotypes that believe that men are simply better gamers than women.

Growth is expected to be a continuous process

Even as the countries across the globe try and control the far-reaching impact of COVID-19, people are finding gaming the best avenue to connect and socialize with family and friends.

Time spent on games has dramatically increased as more people are playing online games. Moreover, with the growing penetration of smartphones and cheap data packs, accessibility and affordability have become easier which is further expected to rise.

At the end of a hectic day, nothing gets rid of stress better than an exciting online game both for men and women. The short term rewards while playing these games give long term satisfaction, leading to a relaxed and active state of mind. Gaming's ability to help prevent lifestyle diseases like anxiety is further helping increase its popularity among masses.

The online availability of popular traditional games has contributed to the way players consume their favourite games. Considering the fondness of these games among both males and females, one can well imagine the scope of growth; the segment has in the country.

Owing to a dramatic rise in consumption volumes among both genders, the segment will witness an ecosystem of creative developers and engaged gamers with the development of locally themed games.

— Sudhir Kamath, CEO & Co-Founder, 9Stacks

(an online gaming company)