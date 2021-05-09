Secrets to look stylish everyday

Have you ever wondered about the secrets that fashionable women keep to themselves? Would you love to be counted as one of them? Well, then you are in luck because this post will take you through some tips that will help you look stylish every day.

Keep occasion in mind

If you really observe the most stylish women around, then you will realise that they are dressed according to the occasion. Their look is appropriate and polished keeping in mind the dress code of a company or an organisation. In case, you are in doubt, ask someone about the dress code so that you dress accordingly. Always keep in mind the occasion and you'll never go wrong.

Appropriate inner-wear

One of the most important things to remember to be stylish everyday is to wear the appropriate inner-wear. It is because it has a big impact on the final look. For instance, using light color inner-wear for light tops is a thumb rule that must be followed. In case, you want to tuck your tummy in, you can wear shape wear in an appropriate manner; else the result won't be very lady like!

Select the perfect accessories

When it comes to accessories, sometimes we all get a little overboard because we love to show off what we have. When accessorising, always take off the last thing you put on. This piece of advice goes to prove that too much is not always too good. Always keep in mind that the accessories should compliment your outfit.