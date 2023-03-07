Smita Singh: An inspiration for woman dreaming high

Women have played an extremely important role in building the nation. From raising a newborn baby to running the nation, there are no fields where their expertise is not counted. Women have written their names with golden letters in every field. Women in any form, it may be a mother or a sister or a working woman have shown tremendous courage and responsibility in framing the success. World without women is like a ship without a sailor. To celebrate the grandeur of women, 8th of March is celebrated as the International women's Day.



On International Women's Day, it is only fitting to celebrate the achievements of women who have broken the glass ceiling and achieved success in their chosen fields. To celebrate the day, Hans India did an exclusive interview with one such remarkable woman, Smita Singh, IRS/Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, Ghaziabad in India.

When she is asked about her future expectations from life and how the women of the country should perceive life, she said, "I'm grateful for what has been bestowed upon me by life at personal and professional level. My expectations are to give back to society and serve the last mile beyond my call of duty. A large number of Indians are marginal and vulnerable especially women who are deprived and living below HDI parameters. I want to empower them and make them resilient by the power of financial literacy and inclusion. For this, I have been working at the grassroot through Myloktantra Foundation. I firmly believe that women are the leaders of change and when you empower a woman you empower the whole community."

Describing her life, she said, "I have been blessed. I believe that each individual is endowed with unique capabilities. It is the opportunities which one gets since childhood that decides the future. Role of parents, teachers and the surrounding environment play a pivotal part. Ofcourse, challenges are an integral part of life for all, but deprivations and inequality of opportunities can pose a permanent hurdle for realising one's potential. In my case, I have been blessed with ample opportunities. Having a very supportive family and positive attitude has helped me overcome my set of challenges."

Speaking of the hurdles that she encountered throughout her progression, she replied, "It has been 20 years since I started as a Civil Servant in 2001. Since then times have changed .When I started way back preparing for Civils in Lucknow 1998 those were time sans Google. There was a dearth of information and material. Hit and trial, persistence and never give up attitude helped me to achieve whatever I have."

Singh's story is an inspiration to women everywhere, and a reminder that with hard work and determination, anything is possible. She has shown that women can be successful in any field, they can achieve great things with a never give up attitude.

As India moves forward and develops, it is woman like Smita Singh who will play a key role in shaping the future of the country. By working to empower women and promote gender equality, we can create a brighter and more prosperous future for all of us.