'Strictly at Work' is a funny romcom about co-workers: Sudha Nair

Sudha Nair, a former techie won the Amazon KDP Pen to Publish 2017 contest for her debut novel, "The Wedding Tamasha"- a tale about love, family, values, and traditions. She loves writing stories and creating world where she lets her imagination run riot and has fun along with her characters. She was a judge at the 2019 KDP Pen to Publish contest. She shares interesting facts about her latest novel with penguin India is "Strictly at Work" and her journey in writing. Let's have a look into it.



Tell us about your journey as an author?

My journey as a writer started with short stories over a decade ago. My debut novel, 'The Wedding Tamasha,' about a woman who finds the courage to break away from a bad marriage, won the KDP Pen To Publish award in 2017. Over the years, I've written several books that are very dear to my heart – Priyamvada & Co., which is about a widow who finds her place in the world, The Girl With A Secret Crush, which depicts a woman who stands up to authority and speaks her mind, Mr and Mrs Nambiar, which explores the bitterness of a homemaker who resents being a doormat. Strictly At Work is my 12th book and I'm incredibly proud of the story and the love and appreciation it has received from readers.

What is the story behind your book 'Strictly at Work'. Where did you get your idea for the book?

While discussing the setting for a modern love story, my editor and I were looking for something different and fresh. That's when we came up with this idea of a romance set in a co-working space.

The story is set in a trendy, swanky workplace that is a place to interact with people not only from one's own office but also people from different companies and diverse backgrounds.

Above all, I wanted this story to be more than just an everyday office romance. This is a novel that centres around the question of what it would be like if we met the right person but at the wrong time. It also showcases the dichotomy between choosing one's life and conforming to the standards of society.

The title 'Strictly At Work' was chosen as a fun play on words, as everything in the story is so much about life, love, hope, family, and everything above and beyond just strictly at work. I wanted to bring readers on a roller-coaster ride with a new-age story that should be taken with a pinch of salt or assorted condiments.

Tell us about the book.

My latest book, Strictly At Work, published by Penguin, is about two people who meet at a co-working space by a serendipitous chance that changes the course of their lives. It is a story about love, relationships, and the choices that define who they are and what they're drawn to in life. Capturing the flavours of friendship and strong family values, this is a fun, delicious, drool-worthy romcom about co-workers, friendships, office parties, dating troubles, matchmaking, live-in relationships, and a story that delves into destiny, love, hope, and all of life.

How writing happened?

I was a software engineer by profession. After a long break from corporate life, I started writing stories out of a need to find creative fulfilment. My journey began about ten years ago when I wrote my first short story for an online literary magazine. From there, I began writing short stories for several years until I wrote my first novel, The Wedding Tamasha, four years ago. I have now published 12 books and thoroughly enjoy creating fictional worlds and characters.

Over the last decade, my writing has spanned short stories, self-published books on Amazon KDP, traditional publishing deals with Westland (The Wedding Tamasha) and Penguin (Strictly At Work), with stories that offer hope, inspiration, romance, and a slice of family life.

What are the challenges you faced while writing this book and in your life as an author?

The challenge in a writer's life is to get the writing done. If we stumble and fall, it is to pick ourselves up and carry on. I believe in perseverance. We got to do what we got to do. And if we love it as much, and we want it as much, we will do it.

It's easier to talk about writing, to dream about writing, to plan for writing, and all of that, but unless you actually have your butt in your chair and you're writing, you're not a writer. You need words on the page. That is what I aspire for every day.

I enjoy the creation of stories and love to see them take shape and form in front of my eyes and I believe it is worth every challenge that can come in its way. Writing Strictly At Work was hard work and fun, just like every book project is. It was also a wonderful and joyful experience.

What is your writing process like?

I try to write every day. I'm a plotter and I need a plan before I start. I also journal every day to help me clear my thoughts, allow new ideas to flow, and work out the kinks when a story is not working. Journaling also helps me put my worries and anxieties aside and focus on writing. I love brainstorming story ideas. I'm very fond of routine and stick to my daily writing targets but I also let go when life takes over and I'm unable to meet them.

Anything special about your book that you want to share?

While being a fun and light read, Strictly At Work weaves in undertones of social issues like abusive relationships, the pressures of an arranged marriage, the generational divide between parents and children, traditional and modern values, and taboos about homosexuality. Without being overbearing, these subjects are addressed with a light hand to portray the choices we can have and the courage we need to stand up for ourselves.

What are your plans for the next book?

I'm working on a romance short story and brainstorming for my next novel.