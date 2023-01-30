Sunny Leone shares story of her struggling days in a reality show

Sunny Leone shared her struggle story to motivate the contestant in a reality show. In the recent episode of 'Splitsvilla X4', it was seen that, a contestant was heart-broken and was so disheartened that he was willing to leave the show. Then Sunny consoled him by sharing her own story in the industry.

She said: "I have been noticing you from Day 1 and I know exactly how you function. But if you lose this show because of a girl, that would be a different type of loss. I will give you an example of myself: if I had taken everyone seriously since I got here in this country, I would have packed my bags and gone back home."

"It's been 10 years and I am still here; I didn't care what people have said out loud and they still do. Many will stoop low to demean you for no reason and this made me even stronger. Even though this is one show, I want you to look at the bigger picture and that bigger picture for you would be to win," she added.