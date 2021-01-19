Take care of your nails on regular basis

Whether you're the type of person who religiously paints their nails as a form of self-care or someone who's constantly picking and biting at their cuticles, we all yearn for healthy, perfectly manicured nails. When it comes to taking care of your nails, getting a manicure is not the only option. In fact, you must take care of your nails on a daily basis.

Here are some simple tricks and tips that will help you do so

Keep your fingernails dry and clean

All problems start with germs and bacteria. You must make sure that there is no scope for them to breed. Clean your nails regularly and make sure you dry them after washing.

This also prevents dirt and bacteria from accumulating under your nails. However, don't overdo it; nails soaked in water for long durations may lead to splits. When you need to wash dishes, it is best to protect your fingernails with gloves. You also need to ensure that the skin around the nails is clean and dirt-free too.

Stop biting your nails

Biting your nails causes a lot of damage. In addition to making your nails look pathetic, the contact with your saliva makes them weak and brittle. It also harms your cuticles. Also, putting fingers in your mouth transmits the dirt and germs from your fingers to your mouth. We advise you to apply a nail paint that smells bad and puts you off to help you stop biting your nails.

Tame your cuticles

Cuticles are very delicate and get ruptured easily. Taking good care of your cuticles is a crucial part of nail care. If you have hanging skin or nail, handle it carefully – trim it gently so that it doesn't stick out or cause more pain. Do not bite or pick the cuticles. Make sure you moisturize your cuticles – apply either coconut or almond oil to the cuticles and massage gently to nourish them.

Maintain hygiene

Clean your nails regularly and make sure all your nail tools are periodically washed and sanitized. Make sure that your nails don't grow too long as that makes it easier for the dirt to accumulate below the nails. Apply natural disinfectants on your nails like tea tree oil to keep the bacteria away and protect your nails from germs.

Use a moisturizer

Dry and flakiness are as bad for your nails as they are for your skin. Nails are very delicate and tend to break off easily. Moisturize them to make them strong. Choose from a range of hand creams, cuticle oil/creams or moisturizing oils that will help keep your nails and cuticles shiny and healthy.

Trim regularly

Similar to how trimming your hair regularly is good for its health, the same goes for your nails. Take a nail cutter and cut them neatly. Take out some time every few weeks to trim your nails and shape them in a manner you like. It is best if you trim your nails in a straight line and then either square or round them off at the tips.

Apply a base coat for protection

Base coat forms a protective layer on your skin and prevents your nails from getting discolored and stained. It makes the polish look better on your nails. Applying it thick on your nails will enhance the color of your nail polish. So, the next time you decide to paint your nails, do not skip applying a base coat – because it is worth it.