Thicker ponytail for thin hair

If your hair lacks natural volume, getting a thicker ponytail might seem out of reach. But a regular old ponytail is guaranteed to fall flat. Don't let fine, thin hair stop you from learning how to rock a classic up do.

From styling tips to hair care basics, here are three ways to get a thicker ponytail. Now you can feel cool and confident:

Double ponytail

If you're looking for volume and lift, the double ponytail is where it's at. Not only does this make you look like your hair has grown inches overnight, it also adds crazy volume and thickness to even the finest hair. By pulling back your hair not once but twice, you'll create a gorgeous, thick mane in the classic silhouette.

Big tease

If you have a big night out on the town, you may want to opt for this tame version of an '80s hair tease. A lot of times women put their hair in a ponytail and then they tease only the ponytail. You want the volume all throughout. You want your hair to look thick and rich from root to tip. The trick is to tease all of the hair before you tie it back with an elastic. Be sure you have the right tools when you tease, or backcomb, your hair. Use a bristle brush designed for the job and tease one section of your hair at a time.

But if you overdo it, you could cause damage.

Side pony with fishtail

Admittedly a fishtail is a braid, but it has the added benefit of making your hair look both fuller and classy as all get out. Once you've created plenty of volume with mousse, a rough dry, and a blast of heat at the roots of your hair for extra lift, pull your hair to the side in a loose pony. Now it's time to get fishy. Braid the remaining hair in the four-stranded fishtail style, then secure with a hair tie.