Things to make Pongal extra special during pandemic

Pongal (Thai pongal/Surya pongal) is a harvest festival celebrated in South India. Pongal is a religious, cultural, and social festival held to express gratitude to the Sun god and the elements of nature for their assistance in agriculture.

Typically, the purpose of a festival is to bring people together and strengthen bonds. Unfortunately, the trying times of the pandemic are not an advisable time to celebrate festivals together in-person. While it is critical to be responsible and take necessary precautions, by no means does it imply that one should celebrate any less, this Pongal.

Paranosh Irani, fashion content creator on TRELL, shares her Tips and ideas about how to celebrate Pongal during the tough times of Pandemic. Let's have a look at how special can you make and celebrate festivals during a pandemic.

Go digital



People who are separated from their families and loved ones or the ones who are unable to travel due to COVID-19-imposed restrictions can always connect with their families digitally. Try to adjust to the new normal this holiday season. Discover new and creative ways to send greetings and gifts to your loved ones in the absence of proximity. To make the celebration more memorable for your guests, consider digital surprises such as video call, a personal radio show, online wishes, and so on.

Food



Pongal is the only festival in the Indian calendar named after a sweetened rice dish known as Pongal Dish!

Needless to say that cooking the Pongal dish is the most important aspect of this festival. Pongal is traditionally prepared in an earthen pot, painted in various colored designs to make your Pongal decoration even more appealing! Sakkarai Pongal is a sweet version of Pongal made with rice and moong dal and cooked with ghee, cashew nuts, raisins, and jaggery (a type of unrefined sugar). A spicy Pongal known as Ven Pongal/Ghee Pongal is also made with ghee and spices such as pepper and cumin. You could choose between these popular variations to suit your taste buds.

Makeup



Pongal is one of the most joyous Tamil festivals. And the makeup and fashion lovers have every reason to get ready for the four-day celebration, which begins with zeal and a delectable feast. It is the day when you want to look natural yet flawless as you gather with family, exchange gifts, and feast with your loved ones on this special day. For that, apply glittering eyeshadow to add some glitz and glam to your look. If you're not a big makeup fan and want to keep it simple, apply foundation to match your skin tone and set it with compact powder. Voila! a minimalist makeup and you're done.

Outfits



Upadda silk saree

Any occasion calls for a Pattu (silk) saree. Because Uppada silk sarees are lightweight, they are easy to handle and drape.

Half saree



Any South Indian festival would be incomplete if the most popular Half Sarees were not worn. A half saree is made up of a long flared skirt, a choli (top), and a dupatta. Because the dupatta is draped in a saree style, it is referred to as a half saree.

Fusion look



If you don't have any Indian clothing, or want to set a new trend, you can make ethnic outfits out of your western wear. Pair a tunic top or shirtdress with metallic gold or silver pleated skirt or wide leg pant and unbutton the dress from the waist.

Decor



During Pongal, the decor items are usually "Green" themed. Green here refers to all the harvest items such as banana leaves, mango leaves, sugarcane sticks, and so on. So you can decorate your home with greeneries around, giving it a fresh and vibrant touch. Further, decorative rangoli known as Kolam in Tamil Nadu can be made outside the home. So, if you can come up with some unique designs, you can outshine and create a festive mood!

Conclusion



The festivals around this time of year, like the vibrancy and spark of mother nature, elicit the liveliness and joy of Indian customs and traditions. Harvest festivals such as Pongal, Lohri, and Bihu are celebrated in various parts of India as a means of surviving the cold winters and transitioning into the livelier season of spring. From eating special foods to dancing and bonfires all night, the festival not only marks the start of an auspicious year but also brings the family together.

Having said that, it is critical to be responsible and take necessary precautions when planning a social gathering for a festive celebration. Stay home, stay safe, yet stay festive!