Turn your boring eyeshadow into colourful liners

We all love to try different makeup tricks but don't have the time to do so. We all love to give our eyes a touch of uniqueness every time we go out in a party. Here we have bought an amazing hack for all the pretty ladies out there. Everyone loves to apply colorful liners matching to their dress. Our cool hack will give your eyes an astonishing look for your party.

Just follow these simple tricks:



1. Pick up your favorite eyeshadow. Scratch it out on a plate or mixing make up palette. You can use a butter knife or toothpick to do the same. This will help you convert your eyeshadow into a loose powdery form.

2. Gather the powdery form eyeshadow on a mixing palette or any flat surface available at your place.

3. Now add any creamy substance to the palette such as Vaseline, Petroleum jelly, cocoa butter, olive oil. This will create a gel based colored liner for you.

4. Always remember to mix the powder in small portions so that you have an idea of the consistency of the product.

5.Mix both the products carefully. Mix them well till you obtain your favorite colored gel liner.

No need to worry about doing your eye makeup and wasting hours into the same. Just try this trick and you are all set to rock the party with the blink of an eye!