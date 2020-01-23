Unwind Yourself
No matter what stage of her life — daughter, mother, grandmother — a woman often wears many hats and deals with a lot of pressure and stress. Take a few minutes every day just to relax and get your perspective back again. It doesn't take long, and mental health is important to your physical well-being. You also can manage stress with exercise, relaxation techniques, or meditation.
