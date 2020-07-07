Ways to improve your communication in your relationship 

One of the most important yet unspoken things that everybody in a relationship expects from their partners is for the communication lines to be open. They want their partners to be honest and truthful, with nothing – not even a tiny unimportant detail left behind. But while we commit to do the same, we also tend to violate this cardinal rule unknowingly.

Agree on a set of house rules.

When starting out as a couple, you and your partner may want to sit down and discuss what you are expecting from each other, and how you want to channel your opinions in case you stumble upon difficult issues. By talking about and agreeing on a set of house rules for your relationship, you learn more about each other's thoughts and opinions, both as partners and as individuals.

When talking about expectations, do so in the form of "aspirations."

Telling your partner about your expectations from him or her can be very intimidating, and they may end up feeling that they're obliged to do something for you. While it is normal for both parties to feel a sense of "obligation," maybe you can convey your expectations in a rather sugar-coated manner.You may open up the discussion about what you are expecting from each other in the form of sharing your aspirations.

Don't take non-personal communication channels for granted

Many of us think that since we talk on the phone or chat on Facebook with our partners so often, our communication lines are doing great. Nope, that's not always the case. There are even instances when it is these very same channels that bring turmoil to the relationship.Communicating via technological devices may be very convenient, but at the same time they are limiting in terms of the quality of your conversation.

Apply maximum tolerance

When you are in a relationship, it doesn't mean that you two already own each other, and that you only have to focus on what you are sharing together. Maximum tolerance is when you allow your partner to do the things he or she likes to do as an individual.

Don't start the conversation with a nag

We all want to be wooed. We all want our partners to make us feel loved, adored, and shower us with sweetness. And we want to feel this more when we are facing a problem as a couple. When you and your partner are dealing with a certain situation, it is a major no-no for you to begin the argument with a nag.

Always be sensitive of each other's feelings.

Breakups often happen because the people involved in the relationship are no longer sensitive of each other's feelings. They prioritize their own welfare, and tend to solve problems on their own instead of doing it as team. They also begin to keep secrets from each other, just to keep everything as nice and dainty as they seem..