Relax the dress code and work in comfort on Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day. Don't worry about knotting a tie, don't confine your feet in high heels; this is the day to wear your softest, cosiest and silliest nightwear, and enjoy the luxurious freedom of lounging while earning your pay cheque.

It is a great way to have a bit of fun and feel comfortable in the workplace. After all, a lot of people don't like sitting in a suit or a fitted skirt all day long, and so wearing pajamas for the day is a fun way of letting everyone feel as comfortable as possible in the workplace.

There is no secret meaning behind this day; it was simply created for a bit of fun. That's why we love it so much. Wear Your Pajamas To Work Day creates a relaxed and laid-back atmosphere, which is especially beneficial for those in high pressure and serious jobs, such as tax preparers and accounts. Wearing pajamas can help to alleviate some of the stress that is typically experienced. It also means that you have a bit of extra time in the morning, as you don't need to worry about looking pristine.

Derived from the Persian word meaning "leg garment," pajamas have come a long, long way. Originating as drawstring pants traditionally worn in Southwest Asia, and introduced to the rest of the world by British colonials, PJs started to gain acceptance in the Western world by the late 1800s.

Since then, jammies have been transformed into the sleepwear garments that we know and love today. Whether you wear a snuggly robe with cushy slippers, a superhero PJ set or onesie sleepers with attached fluffy bunny booties, dress for successful comfort on Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day.

The most obvious way to celebrate Wear Your Pajamas To Work Day is by wearing your pajamas to work. Of course, you will want to check with management and HR to make sure that this is permitted. The last thing you want to do is turn up to work in your pajamas and then be sent home. If you take it up with management, they may decide that it is something fun for everyone to get involved in and, therefore, declare this as a day for all employees to wear their pajamas in the workplace.

If you run a business, we would definitely recommend that you consider getting involved in Wear Your Pajamas To Work Day. Not only is this a fun and silly idea, but it can even bring some benefits to your workforce as well. For example, by getting everyone involved in an activity like this, you create a sense of unity and team spirit. This can work wonders in terms of productivity and the group dynamics at your business.

Furthermore, it can also be used as a good branding opportunity. You can take photos of your team and add them to your social media pages. This is a great way to ensure you are a part of what is trending online on this date, and so it can really help in terms of your online visibility and building a fun and fresh brand image.

You can turn it into a little bit of a competition, giving an award for the best dressed on the day. This is bound to make the day more fun, as your employees try to out-do each other in terms of the pajamas they wear. We are sure you will see some crazy slipper designs thrown into the mix as well.