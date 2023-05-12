Why fit in when you can stand out!

For decades, plus-size women have struggled to find outfits that meet their preferences. There have always been limitations, like limited sizes, fat tax, limited choice in colors, poor-quality fabrics, or oddly fitting garments. Without a doubt, these setbacks are overwhelming and may hamper one’s self-confidence, thereby affecting their taste and opinions concerning fashion. But the good part is that times are changing, and more brands are becoming size-inclusive. This, in a way, is helping women embrace their femininity and curves without compellingly having to fit inside a box that one doesn’t resonate with. Drishti Anand, the founder of “LetsDressUp” shares few tips.



Shirt Dress



A shirt dress is an excellent alternative to a regular dress. The best thing is that shirt dresses are in trend this season and look equally good for every age group. Whether a statement deep-toned shirt dress or a kaftan style shirt dress, the variety is massive and can instantly add femininity to the entire look. Plus, shirt dresses are suitable for any occasion –a casual brunch outing or a hectic workday at the office.

Flowy Tunic Dresses



Loose and A-line tunic dresses are a must-have in one’s wardrobe, regardless of body size and shape. For those with a penchant for flowy and comfortable outfits, belt-free collared tunics can be the perfect pick. Likewise, women who like to add a little definition to their fit can wear a broad belt and accentuate the waist area. Such tunics go well for a formal setting but consider a printed fabric if you want to carry a look like this for a casual outing. For footwear, choose pencil heels or flat sandals for comfort.

Co-ord Sets



Co-ord sets are in trend, and every second person can be spotted in them, thanks to the variety of patterns and colours, comfort and warmth of the fabric, and range of sizes available for one and all. Make these your staples, and watch yourself getting addicted to this outfit. From joggers to flared pants, the pencil fits elastic cuffs, the styles are plenty, and each looks equally flattering. If you feel comfortable with bright and vibrant colours, let’s go for neon co-ord sets doing rounds on social media and runway shows. In short, be assured you know there is something for everyone with co-ord sets.

Graphic T-Shirts



There is something special about graphic t-shirts that no other outfit can match. They are easy to wear and carry, reflect your personality, enhance your style visually, and the options are plenty. The graphics can represent the music you prefer, the places you have visited, or the artists you appreciate. Have a variety of 6 to 7 graphic t-shirts in different patterns, and you can style them with causal denim, cardigan, or skirt. What is essential is to choose the T-shirt of your size; for instance, if you wear a 4XL T-shirt, don’t go for a 5XL piece; keep to your size. A well-fitting T-shirt looks much classier than a loose, ill-fitted one. A classy pair of sneakers or basic bellies will bring the look together and give a polished appearance.

Long Shrugs



Long Shrugs are playful and fun and add a touch of sophistication to your look. The best way to style these shrugs is by pairing them with solid shirts or polo neck tops that fit right at the waistline. Tuck them underneath the skirt or well-fitted trousers or leggings and enhance the waist with a belt of a similar shade as your footwear and bag. If you are going for a printed shrug, remember to keep the top plain and vice versa. Lastly, complete the look with block heels or kitten heels and stay comfortable running around throughout the day or dancing the night away.

Maxi Dresses



One can never go wrong with a maxi dress. Rightfully so, they are apt for all seasons, occasions, and body types and are the most versatile apparel item. Whether you plan a quick brunch with your favorite few or an evening stroll in the park with your family, you don’t need to second-guess wearing a maxi dress. The various lengths, patterns, and prints make you feel comfortable, cozy, and stylish at all hours of the day. Maxi dresses look best when topped with chunky silver or colorful accessories like necklaces or earrings.

Printed Pantsuit



Nothing exudes ‘boss-lady’ vibes more than a printed pantsuit. This must-have outfit for every wardrobe will make you look classier and more coordinated. Opt for deeper tones like navy blue, bottle green, or maroon for a striking visual impact. Layer it over a solid white or black T-shirt. Also, when it comes to pantsuits, the fit of your outfit is everything. Do not go a size up or down. Take appropriate measures and look for jackets or shrugs that fit perfectly well on the shoulder area for a sharper look. This outfit is an essential investment that will boost your confidence every step of the way.

Add some of these outfits to your closet and flaunt your curves unapologetically. And do not forget to carry yourself confidently because that’s all that matters! With these wardrobe essentials, you no longer have to wear loose, baggy clothes unwillingly.