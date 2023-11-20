Intense canvassing by main aspirants gaining traction in Sec’bad constituency

The main aspirants in the Secunderabad Assembly Constituency are in full swing canvassing. They are busy explaining their promises to voters and assuring to implement them once in power. Competing for a win are candidates from the BRS, Congress, and BJP. BRS legislator T Padma Rao has a stronger cadre base, when compared to Congress aspirant Adam Santosh Kumar and BJP’s Mekala Sarangapani. The segment has over 2.5 lakh voters. It comprises neighbourhoods like Addagutta, Boudhanagar, Lalapet, Mettuguda, Sitaphalmandi, Tarnaka, Chilakalguda, Tukaramgate, Namalagundu, Warasiguda and Parsigutta.

Padma Rao aggressively began his padayatra by visiting various localities in the segment, whereas Adam Santosh Kumar has begun a full-fledged campaign by going to every doorstep and promoting the party’s six guarantees.

During the aspirants canvassing, the locals raised several issues concerning development and stressed on frequent power shutdowns. The locals of Addagutta, Mettuguda, and Sitaphalmandi highlighted bad drainage systems and drinking water issues. Almost all PHCs at Sitaphalmandi and Boudhanagar lack basic amenities.

“For huge population of construction labour and daily wage workers in Tarnaka and Sitaphalmandi issues of frequent power shutdown and irregular drinking water have been pending for many years. Whenever candidates are meeting us we are urging them to fulfill our demand,” said Khaled Shah, general secretary, RWA in Secunderabad.

Suresh, a social activist, explained," Warasiguda had no development. The area lacks proper drainage system. Every year during the monsoon we face hardships. We voters seek a permanent solution for our problems.”