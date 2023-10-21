  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Festival of Democracy

Will social service help Bheem Bharat from Chevella

Will social service help Bheem Bharat from Chevella
x
Highlights

Candidate’s profile Constituency: Chevella Name : Bheem Bharat Qualification: BA LLB Social activities Helped financial assistance to tribal...

Candidate’s profile

Constituency: Chevella

Name : Bheem Bharat

Qualification: BA LLB

Social activities

Helped financial assistance to tribal women

Distributed food packets in the slums in his constituency during the pandemic period

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X