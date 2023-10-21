Live
- Bihar Police forms 'Anti Romeo Squad' to prevent eve teasing, molestation during Durga Puja
- SC lawyer, who complained against Mahua Moitra, writes to Delhi CP anticipating direct threat to his life
- Israel steps up preparations for Gaza ground offensive
- International Stuttering Awareness Day 2023: Date, history, significance and theme
- Composing for ‘Dhak Dhak' different ball game but loved it: singer Shruti Pathak By Jemima Raman
- RaGa effect: Bahadurpura candidate assertive about party’s win
- Plastic has become threat to Environment, Use steel and Porcelain items Telangana CS
- AIMIM has named 3 candidates for Rajasthan polls, more to be announced: Owaisi
- Delhi Lt Guv launches Project iconic Gole Market
- PM nod to Naidu's appointment as nominated member of Gandhi Peace Prize jury: Reddy
Just In
Will social service help Bheem Bharat from Chevella
Highlights
Candidate’s profile Constituency: Chevella Name : Bheem Bharat Qualification: BA LLB Social activities Helped financial assistance to tribal...
Candidate’s profile
Constituency: Chevella
Name : Bheem Bharat
Qualification: BA LLB
Social activities
Helped financial assistance to tribal women
Distributed food packets in the slums in his constituency during the pandemic period
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS