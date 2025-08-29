Live
GTA 6 Trailer 3 Release Date, Gameplay, Characters & Maps - Rockstar Games Update 2026
Highlights
Get the latest updates on GTA 6 Trailer 3 release date, expected gameplay features, new characters like Raul Batista, and Vice City map previews. Rockstar’s final hype before the May 2026 launch!
Rockstar Games confirmed GTA 6 will launch globally on May 26, 2026. Two trailers have been released, the latest in May 2025. Fans await the third trailer.
The third trailer could drop between November 2024 and January 2026, with the same timing in India and the USA. A Reddit user calculated it might be released around January 17, 2026. But based on past gaps, it may come by December 2025.
The trailer is expected to show gameplay, including features like a love meter, in-game social media, weapons, maps, and missions. Key characters like Raul Batista may get more focus. Vice City streets could also be shown.
This third trailer will build the final hype before the game’s release, with Rockstar aiming to impress fans.
