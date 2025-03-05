Rockstar Confirms GTA 6 Release Timeline, Fans Await Trailer 2

Rockstar Games remains on track for an autumn 2025 release of Grand Theft Auto VI, as reaffirmed by parent company Take-Two Interactive during its recent earnings call. While no additional trailer or official details have been shared since the December 2023 reveal, fans are closely monitoring Rockstar’s activities for possible updates.

Following the March 4 release of GTA 5’s free PC upgrade and the GTA Online expansion titled Oscar Guzman Flies Again, speculation has increased regarding the timing of the next major GTA 6 update. Rockstar Games has also reduced its Instagram posts to 12, a move that has historically preceded significant announcements.

Community discussions suggest that Rockstar may be clearing the way for the next phase of GTA 6 marketing. Some believe a second trailer or further details on gameplay mechanics and map design could be imminent.

Rockstar’s habit of periodically deleting Instagram posts has led to widespread speculation that the studio is preparing for a major reveal. Similar activity was observed before the official trailer drop in December 2023.

Reddit users have debated the significance of this move, with some attributing it to routine account maintenance, while others anticipate a forthcoming announcement. Comments range from skepticism to optimism, with some players convinced that Rockstar will release a second trailer before April.

A growing discussion around GTA 6’s in-game world continues, with specific focus on wildlife mechanics. Leaks and speculation suggest alligators will be a notable feature, reminiscent of Red Dead Redemption 2’s ecosystem.

Community members have debated whether hunting and foraging mechanics from RDR2 will be incorporated. Rockstar has not confirmed these details, but the possibility of an interactive ecosystem remains a key talking point.

WWE star John Cena recently shared the official GTA 6 artwork on his Instagram, without any caption or explanation. The post triggered widespread speculation among fans, with theories ranging from a potential cameo in the game to a hint at an upcoming announcement.

While there is no confirmation of Cena’s involvement with GTA 6, his post aligns with a long-running internet joke that significant events seem to happen before the game's release.

A gaming retailer in Malaysia has reportedly begun accepting pre-orders for GTA 6, even before Rockstar has announced an exact release date. The store is allowing customers to reserve physical copies, reflecting high demand for the upcoming title.

While this practice is common, pre-orders are typically offered after a confirmed launch date. The early availability of reservations hints at increasing confidence in the projected 2025 release window.

Rockstar Games has completed the acquisition of Video Games Deluxe, the studio behind the mobile ports of GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition, The newly rebranded Rockstar Australia will focus on future projects within the company.

Rockstar Games’ publishing head, Jennifer Kolbe, stated, “After working closely for years, we are thrilled to officially welcome Video Games Deluxe as Rockstar Australia.” Founder Brendan McNamara added, “Joining Rockstar allows us to continue pushing the boundaries of gaming.”

Industry observers point to Take-Two’s approach with other major titles, noting that Borderlands 4 received its second trailer seven months before release. If GTA 6 follows a similar schedule, a second trailer could arrive by late March or early April.

While Rockstar has yet to confirm an exact date, the game remains on course for an autumn 2025 release.