33rd National Laser Symposium organised
The 33rd National Laser Symposium successfully concluded at Medicaps University, Indore, bringing together scientists, researchers, and industry experts to explore advancements in laser science and technology. Organised in collaboration with the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Board of Research in Nuclear Sciences (BRNS), and Indian Laser Association (ILA), the event attracted around 400 participants and featured 22 expert talks and 226 research presentations.
Inaugurated by Prof. Indranil Manna, Vice-Chancellor, BIT Mesra, Ranchi, the symposium emphasized India’s growing leadership in laser technology and the critical role of institutional collaborations. The event showcased cutting-edge research in medicine, manufacturing, and defense, along with an industrial exhibition highlighting the latest advancements.
Experts, including Dr. S.V. Nakhe (Ex-Director, RRCAT) and Dr. C.P. Paul (General Secretary, ILA), underscored the transformative impact of lasers across industries. The Indian Laser Association honored research contributions, recognizing 17 posters, five consolation winners, and three thesis presentations.