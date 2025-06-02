50 rural innovators showcase ideas to global investors in the US

Austin (USA): In a major boost to rural innovation, 50 student innovators from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Karnataka showcased their startup ideas to global investors and corporate leaders at the Global Junicorn Summit held recently at Texas State University in San Marcos, near Austin.

Organised by the International Startup Foundation (ISF), based in Bengaluru, the summit was part of a two-day event that also featured the Global AI Summit. The initiative received an overwhelming response from tech leaders, startup founders, and investors from across the US.

The 50 student innovators, termed “Junicorns” (junior unicorns), were shortlisted from over 1,000 applicants through a six-month rigorous selection and mentoring process. Their ideas, covering diverse domains such as agriculture, health tech, sustainability, and education, were developed into pitch-ready prototypes with the support of ISF. The foundation also facilitated their travel to the United States.

“The idea behind Junicorns is to encourage young rural innovators from India by giving them global exposure so that they can eventually evolve into successful entrepreneurs and become role models for youth in rural areas,” said JA Chowdary, Founder of ISF and the key force behind the initiative.

“This summit provided me with a global platform to pitch my idea. Several investors showed serious interest in supporting my innovation.” said a rural innovator from Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh.

The ISF announced its next step—to build a global mentor network connecting summit attendees and industry leaders to support these Junicorns in turning their ideas into scalable startups.

The event concluded with the Global AI Summit, where technology leaders and CEOs discussed the transformative role of artificial intelligence across industries. The summit saw vibrant discussions on AI’s applications in healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and education, underlining its relevance in shaping future innovations.

Both summits highlight ISF’s commitment to bridging rural innovation with global opportunities, demonstrating how talent from India’s heartland can make an impact on the world stage when empowered with the right platform and mentorship.