65% students enroll for B. Com Computer Science in DOST- phase I

Hyderabad: In the initial phase of seat allotment for B. Com Computer Science in Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2023, approximately 65 percent of enrolled students were allotted seats. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) announced that a total of 73,220 students successfully received seat allotments in the first phase.

According to the TSCHE, a total of 1,05,935 students registered for undergraduate admissions, 78,212 candidates gave web options and 73,220 have been allotted seats. Out of that 60.25 percent are female and 39.75 percent are male and a total of 68,494 students opted for English medium. The Telangana State Degree Online Services (TS DOST) provides a convenient platform for students seeking admission into undergraduate courses offered by participating State universities, including Osmania, Telangana, and Palamuru Universities. The entire DOST admission procedure is scheduled to conclude on July 15, with session for the academic year 2023-2024 commencing on July 17.

Navin Mittal, Commissioner of Collegiate and Technical Education, said, “DOST application has brought a revolution for students, this year we have seen the majority of students choosing B.Com Computer Science as a first option, around 32,251 students opted for commerce course because it offers a good job opportunity, especially in Telangana and the second highest option was life sciences. In the first phase, most of the students opted for government colleges, in which Government City College stood first and Nizam College stood second. The overall percent of student enrollment can only come to clarity after completion of all the phases.”

All candidates who secured a seat have been instructed to reserve the same by self-reporting online by paying a fee of Rs 500 or Rs 1,000. This amount is just a token amount later it will be adjusted with their fees and this is just to create seriousness among students. The Phase II registration has been started and the last date is on June 25 and for the first phase the self–reporting process will be open from June 16 to June 25 and web options available from June 16 to June 27, and the Phase II seat allotment will be starting from June 30, he added.

As the admission process progresses, it is advised that candidates regularly check the official website of TSCHE for updates and further details, as by staying updated, students can ensure a smooth and successful admission process into their desired undergraduate courses, said senior officer, TSCHE.