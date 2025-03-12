A Nationwide Engineering Career Guidance Programme Across 37 Cities

Amrita Career Success Forum, by the Directorate of Admissions, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, is set to launch RISE 2025 (Roadmap to Innovation Success and Excellence)-a half-day career guidance program aimed at providing aspiring engineers with insights into future-ready careers. The programme will be conducted across 37 cities in 13 states from March 20 to April 20, 2025.

RISE 2025 will offer students an opportunity to interact with expert faculty, receive personalised career counseling, and explore the university’s academic programmes. Designed to help students navigate the evolving fields of engineering and technology, the program will enable them to make well-informed decisions about their future.

The event will cover a wide range of topics, including emerging career opportunities in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, Cybersecurity, Renewable Energy, and Data Science. Students will also gain insights into the Amrita Entrance Examination – Engineering (AEEE), scholarships, and admissions processes.