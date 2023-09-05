Advantages of pursuing MSc in Data Science

The data science market has grown consistently with the increased adoption by various sectors and businesses to assist in making data-driven decisions, solutions or products. Data science-related skills are among the top sought-after skill sets in the world. As per The Job Skills of 2023 of Coursera, data visualization is the second fastest-growing skill.

According to a Markets and Markets report, the global data science platform market size was valued at around USD 95.3 billion in 2021, and it is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (g) of approximately 27.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. As a result, the US Bureau of Labour predicted a growth of 36% in data scientist jobs.

It is imperative for aspirants to acquire the necessary competencies in data science to sail towards professional success. Many data science programs are available at various levels – certificate to PhD. A professional program like an MSc in Data Science will help you start a lucrative career and stand out in the domain.

Pursuing a two-year MSc in Data Science will help you rise in your professional life in multiple ways, including honing technical skills, developing expertise in areas such as machine learning, data analytics, and data mining, and gaining a competitive edge in the job market. Here are some benefits of opting for a postgraduate program in data science.

Get advanced subject matter knowledge and skills

A master’s program in data science helps you learn various concepts at an advanced level. Subjects such as Computational Mathematics, Statistical Inferences, Probability, and Bayesian Statistical Modelling are covered in an MSc in Data Science program. Moreover, you will further explore subjects such as data analytics, data mining, and database management.

Hone specialized technical skills

A postgraduate program usually delves into the subjects and helps learners acquire a hands-on understanding of the concepts. An MSc in Data Science curriculum comprises in-demand tools and packages such as Hadoop, Python, R, Pandas, NumPy, and more through practical labs. Thus, learners can train themselves to excel in these tools and get accustomed to real-world applications of these skills.

Develop expertise in future-oriented concepts in data science

Besides teaching general concepts, a postgraduate program in data science comprises future-oriented subjects such as neural networks, natural language processing, deep learning, big data analytics, cloud-based data science platforms, and collaborative data science. Holding on to these concepts will help you play a crucial role in the future of data science.

Access a diverse network of professionals

An MSc in Data Science program will give you access to a network of professionals in the field of data science. Some institutions organize various activities to provide learners with direct industry exposure and networking opportunities. Through seminars, workshops, webinars, internships and others events, learners can build connections with professionals and industry experts, that will help find job opportunities while staying up-to-date on the latest trends in the field.

Competitive edge in the job market

Employers are increasingly looking for skilled talents who have specialized training and practical experience in data science-related domains. Having an MSC in Data Science can, therefore, help candidates stand out in the job market, as it demonstrates that they are committed to advancing their skills and expertise and have invested time and effort into their professional development. This will help expedite your career growth and improve your earning potential.

In sum, an MSc in Data Science will give the necessary boost to all data science professionals and aspirants.

(The author is CEO, UNext)