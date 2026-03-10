Opposition mulls impeachment motion against CEC

New Delhi: The INDIA bloc parties are likely to move an impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in the coming days.

According to sources, Trinamool Congress’ Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha Shatabdi Roy raised the issue at the INDIA bloc meeting chaired by Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, at his office in Parliament.

Roy, sources said, underlined that it has been four days since West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee began her protest on March 6 against the deletion of names from the electoral rolls during SIR.