All set for TS EdCET tomorrow

Hyderabad: All arrangements have been made for the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET 2024), scheduled to be conducted on Thursday. According to officials, TS EdCET 2024 is for admission to the B.Ed 2-year course in Colleges of Education in Telangana.

Around 33,879 candidates have registered for the test. The test will be conducted in two sessions: Session I from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon, and Session II from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. In Session-I, approximately 11,929 candidates, and in Session-II, 16,950 candidates will be appearing for the test across 79 test centres.

Additionally, there are two test centres in Andhra Pradesh, including Kurnool and Vijayawada, said a senior officer. Candidates are urged to locate and arrive at their designated test centre 90 minutes before the test begins, i.e., by 8:30 am for Session I and by 12:30 pm for Session II. The candidates arriving after the test begins, i.e., after 10:00 am for Session I and after 2:00 pm for Session II, will not be permitted into the examination hall, he added.